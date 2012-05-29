Mexico's front line: Tomas Bravo

10-year old Jose Angel holds his violin while posing for a photograph on a street in his neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. In one of the world's deadliest cities, where drug gangs murder a dozen people a day, a former heroin addict is changing lives with violins and trumpets rather than assault rifles. Alma Rosa Gonzalez is helping poor children learn classical music and give them an outlet that might stop them falling prey to the gangsters who are terrorizing this city of about 1.5 million on the Texas border. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo