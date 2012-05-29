Littering the airport
Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaningmore
Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaning staff working for a company who have a contract with the airport demonstrated against pay and benefits cuts made by their employer. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport more
A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport Mmore
Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport Mmore
Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albermore
Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Rmore
A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2more
Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albertmore
Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May more
A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. more
A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. . REUTERS/Albert Gea