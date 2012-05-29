版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三 04:55 BJT

Littering the airport

<p>Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaning staff working for a company who have a contract with the airport demonstrated against pay and benefits cuts made by their employer. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaningmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaning staff working for a company who have a contract with the airport demonstrated against pay and benefits cuts made by their employer. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
1 / 10
<p>A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
2 / 10
<p>Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport Mmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
3 / 10
<p>Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport Mmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
4 / 10
<p>Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albermore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
5 / 10
<p>A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Rmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
6 / 10
<p>Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
7 / 10
<p>Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albertmore

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
8 / 10
<p>A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
9 / 10
<p>A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. . REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. more

2012年 5月 30日 星期三

A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. . REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Mexico's front line: Tomas Bravo

Mexico's front line: Tomas Bravo

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐