Election woes plague Egypt
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutionmore
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency on Thursday when a constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race. A presidential run-off vote between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy takes place on Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutionmore
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is emore
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutionmore
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salemmore
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester standing on a barricade, shouts in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court imore
A protester standing on a barricade, shouts in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salemmore
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is emore
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected more
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protmore
A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expectemore
Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expectedmore
Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected more
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. The placard reads "Don't give your vote to the thief and the killer." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected more
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salemmore
Protesters react outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a demore
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a decision on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo more
Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is seen hanging on a wall in Cmore
A man sits outside a shop as a poster of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is seen hanging on a wall in Cairo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hungemore
Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists were on a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik be banned from running for president, and for the release of thousands of prisoners held by the military. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters lie down during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUmore
Protesters lie down during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Demonstrators and a volunteer doctor help a fellow protester during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabmore
Demonstrators and a volunteer doctor help a fellow protester during a hunger strike in front of Egypt's cabinet office in Cairo June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candmore
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square more
A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks near Arabic words made from sand and bottle caps reading, "The revolution continues. Free Egyptmore
A man walks near Arabic words made from sand and bottle caps reading, "The revolution continues. Free Egypt. Down with military rule", after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brothemore
Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, as an artist holds a caricature drawing of them during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demmore
Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo Mmore
A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of Shafik in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported, after the ex-prime minister made it into the second round of the vote. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik are seen on the ground outmore
Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People are reflected in a mirror inside the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate and formemore
People are reflected in a mirror inside the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council cmore
An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council controlling the presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. Several thousand protesters took to the streets across Egypt to demonstrate after the first-round result - a run-off between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, two of the most controversial figures in the field. Arabic words above the graffiti read "Mubarak is coming", referring to ousted president Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahmore
A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrmore
Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrmore
Protesters take part in a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters hold up an Egyptian flag during a protest against the results of the first round of presidentialmore
Protesters hold up an Egyptian flag during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursimore
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds a picture of her son who was killed during Egypt's revolution, during a protest against the rmore
A woman holds a picture of her son who was killed during Egypt's revolution, during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidemore
A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidential candidate, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik (L), and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Egyptian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and more
Egyptian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafik at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is pictured after a news conference imore
Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik is pictured after a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
