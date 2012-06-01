Clashes in Nicaragua
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured on the ground after clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31,2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army try to force their way into the main entrance of the National Assembly in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Panamerican Highway to demand the government of Daniel Ortega provide them social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured after clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) fires a homemade mortar in front of the National Assembly in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police shield themselves from rocks and homemade mortars fired by former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army fires a homemade mortar in front of the National Assembly in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army holds his bleeding forehead after he was injured in clashes with the riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) clash with riot police during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army fire homemade mortars during clashes with riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army waits for help after he was injured during clashes with the riot police in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police detain a former soldier of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot police fire tear gas at former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army during a protest in Managua, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera