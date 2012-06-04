版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 4日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Plane crash in Lagos

<p>People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, Jumore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 20
<p>People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhoomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 20
<p>A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 20
<p>The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Jumore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga distrimore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 20
<p>People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district,more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 20
<p>People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhoomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 20
<p>Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 20
<p>Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 20
<p>The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial cmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishagamore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
13 / 20
<p>An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood imore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
14 / 20
<p>Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
15 / 20
<p>Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
16 / 20
<p>A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhomore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
17 / 20
<p>Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga dimore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
18 / 20
<p>People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district,more

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 20
<p>People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga districtmore

2012年 6月 4日 星期一

People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Flotilla on the Thames

Flotilla on the Thames

下一个

Flotilla on the Thames

Flotilla on the Thames

A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 4日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 6月 2日
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Highlights from the month of May.

2012年 6月 2日
Apartment of horror

Apartment of horror

The Montreal apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta is suspected of dismembering a man, filming the murder and then mailing the body parts.

2012年 6月 2日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐