Plane crash in Lagos
People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, Jumore
People watch as a crane lifts the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhoomore
People help rescue workers pull a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. more
A crane lifts the tyres of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Jumore
The bodies of victims are carried from the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga distrimore
A rescue worker searches the rubble for victims after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nmore
Smoke rises from a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district,more
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhoomore
People help rescue workers lift a water hose to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. more
Security officials stand at the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in more
Safety officials hold a stretcher used to evacuate victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a plane burns in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial cmore
Emergency workers and volunteers hose down wreckage at the scene of a plane crash in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishagamore
Rescue workers wrap the charred bodies of passengers of a plane that crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood imore
An emergency worker climbs the ladder to the tail of a plane after it crashed at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagoss, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUmore
Rescue officials carry a victim of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, more
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood in Lagos, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhomore
A firefighter is clouded in smoke as he tries to extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga dimore
Wreckage is scattered in the compound of a building after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district,more
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga districtmore
People take pictures with their mobile phones after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
下一个
Flotilla on the Thames
A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: May
Highlights from the month of May.
Apartment of horror
The Montreal apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta is suspected of dismembering a man, filming the murder and then mailing the body parts.