版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 5日 星期二 02:06 BJT

Manhunt for Magnotta

<p>A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout </p>

A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimimore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Close
1 / 10
<p>Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout </p>

Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handomore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Close
2 / 10
<p>The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith </p>

The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vlmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
3 / 10
<p>Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith </p>

Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton more

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
4 / 10
<p>The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith </p>

The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith

Close
5 / 10
<p>General view at the Eurolines International bus station in Bagnolet, near Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet</p>

General view at the Eurolines International bus station in Bagnolet, near Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Juliemore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

General view at the Eurolines International bus station in Bagnolet, near Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Close
6 / 10
<p>General view outside a hotel in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet </p>

General view outside a hotel in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

General view outside a hotel in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Close
7 / 10
<p>General view from the street outside a bar in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet </p>

General view from the street outside a bar in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media rmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

General view from the street outside a bar in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Close
8 / 10
<p>Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Canadian Luka Rocco Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe in Berlin on Monday, police said. Magnotta was found in a cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Canadian Luka Rocco Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe in Berlin on Monday, police said. Magnotta was found in a cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 10
<p>Picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identifmore

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

Picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Plane crash in Lagos

Plane crash in Lagos

下一个

Plane crash in Lagos

Plane crash in Lagos

A passenger jet crashes into in an apartment block.

2012年 6月 4日
Flotilla on the Thames

Flotilla on the Thames

A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 4日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 6月 2日
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Highlights from the month of May.

2012年 6月 2日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐