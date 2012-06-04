版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 5日 星期二 06:05 BJT

Week in sports

<p>Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 6月 5日 星期二

<p>Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica competes in the men's 100 metres event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Brazil forward Givanildo "Hulk" Vieira de Souza (L) falls to the ground after colliding with Mexico defender Francisco Rodriguez during the first half of their soccer friendly match in Arlington, Texas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (45) gets to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Smith/Pool </p>

<p>Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) fights for the ball with Russia's Kirill Nababkin during their international friendly soccer match ahead of Euro 2012, in Zurich June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Brett Lawrie breaks his bat on a fly out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

<p>A horse rises with its rider on its back on the track during early morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>An unidentified athlete competes in the men's pole vault event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken off the field with a severe ankle injury. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is comprised of United States military personnel who lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A yacht from the "Clipper Round The World" race is seen sailing past the financial district during a ceremonial parade at the Hudson River in New York, June 3, 2012. The race, which started in August 2011, circumnavigates the globe in eight legs, totalling over 40,000 miles and taking approximately 11 months. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (L) checks New Jersey Devils' Ryan Carter during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of Spain and compatriot Honda rider Dani Pedrosa spray cava on the podium at the Catalunya MotoGP Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 3, 2012. Lorenzo won the race and Pedrosa was second. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

