Mubarak verdict outrage

<p>Protesters shout during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters shout during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Protesters gather at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters gather at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree at Tahrir square in Cairo, during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree at Tahrir square in Cairo, during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Gehad, 22, holds a placard during a sit-in protest at Tahrir square, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. The placard reads: "I am a bridegroom for four days and I want to go back to my wife; please, death by hanging (for Mubarak) is the solution". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Gehad, 22, holds a placard during a sit-in protest at Tahrir square, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. The placard reads: "I am a bridegroom for four days and I want to go back to my wife; please, death by hanging (for Mubarak) is the solution". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Egyptian cleric Safwat Hegazy (C) shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egyptian cleric Safwat Hegazy (C) shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>The mock grave of a person killed in Egypt's revolution at Tahrir square in Cairo, are seen during a demonstration at the square against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

The mock grave of a person killed in Egypt's revolution at Tahrir square in Cairo, are seen during a demonstration at the square against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A protester builds a tent at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A protester builds a tent at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Protesters rest at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters rest at Tahrir square in Cairo during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Men clear rubbish from a street during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison in Cairo June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Men clear rubbish from a street during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison in Cairo June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A man looks at protesters at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A man looks at protesters at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man looks at protesters at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Thousands of protesters are seen in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih </p>

Thousands of protesters are seen in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

Thousands of protesters are seen in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

<p>Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Protesters holds a picture of Hosni Mubarak and former Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq during a demonstration after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Protesters holds a picture of Hosni Mubarak and former Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq during a demonstration after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Protesters look at a fire after a cooking gas canister exploded in an accident at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Protesters look at a fire after a cooking gas canister exploded in an accident at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A man reads the headlines of local newspapers in Cairo June 3, 2012, a day after former leader Hosni Mubarak was handed a life prison sentence. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A man reads the headlines of local newspapers in Cairo June 3, 2012, a day after former leader Hosni Mubarak was handed a life prison sentence. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Men drape Egyptian national flags over their shoulders during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Men drape Egyptian national flags over their shoulders during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Protesters demonstrate a day after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Protesters demonstrate a day after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi (C) demonstrates after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi (C) demonstrates after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Protesters demonstrate after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>An anti-Mubarak protester holds a defaced picture of the former Egyptian president outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a defaced picture of the former Egyptian president outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Anti-Mubarak protesters react after hearing the court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Anti-Mubarak protesters react after hearing the court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution shout outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution shout outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom after his trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom after his trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A general view of the court during the verdict hearing in the trial of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A general view of the court during the verdict hearing in the trial of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

