D-Day: The sixth of June

American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File

Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout

American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File

Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File

U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Handout via Reuters

A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File

Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File

U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File

A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File

German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

