Voices of Myanmar refugees
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to memore
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. Suu Kyi's visit to Thailand, which received widespread media coverage, was her first trip outside Myanmar in 24 years, 15 of which were spent in detention under the junta. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kmore
Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae Lamore
A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens omore
Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kymore
Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens more
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens more
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tenmore
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at themore
Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugemore
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refumore
A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses peopmore
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugemore
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at tmore
Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refumore
Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugmore
Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 20more
Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wa Ha said "I like her and I have hope in her but not sure if she can change anything for me. I'm too old and I just want to die here. Life and death are better here in the camp than in Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tenmore
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose more
Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose for a photo at the doors of their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to their camp U Aunt Khaing said "Even if she becomes the president, I don't want to come back. I don't believe Suu Kyi and Then Sien - they are politicians. I want to go to another country to live". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter aftermore
Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter after her parents died sits inside a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Munane said "If I'm younger I would go back to Myanmar. I believe Suu Kyi can change the country." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mmore
Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I spoke to her yesterday briefly and now I changed my mind - before I wanted to go to third country, get education and have a big house. Now, I want to come back after my education. I want to go back. My people need me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee campmore
Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wailin Aung said "I don't understand politics but I don't want to go back to Myanmar. Never." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La more
U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Mon Gyit said "I saw her yesterday. We are only small people, we don't know can she make changes or not. But, even if she becomes the president I will still watch situation for years before deciding to go back." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San more
Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San Win pose for picture outside the hospital at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Yae Min Sein said "I saw her yesterday. She can't do much alone. In the future, only if other countries help Myanmar will change to better." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugeemore
Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Abdul Rahman said "I really like Suu Kyi but she can't make the change in the country because the army is stupid. Army will never change. It is only talk now, no action. Only mouth talk." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugeemore
Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of excitement and then I saw her for five seconds. I think she has super-powers. When you see her face you lose words. The rain stopped while she was here. But, she is not God, she can't change Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photmore
U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photo under the "hope" sign at their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Tin Saung said "There is no hope for Myanmar. Only hope for our souls. I think military will not allow Suu Kyi to have power and will make coup. Then they will be more cruel." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to mmore
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugmore
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
