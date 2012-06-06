版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 00:50 BJT

Voices of Myanmar refugees

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. Suu Kyi's visit to Thailand, which received widespread media coverage, was her first trip outside Myanmar in 24 years, 15 of which were spent in detention under the junta. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to memore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. Suu Kyi's visit to Thailand, which received widespread media coverage, was her first trip outside Myanmar in 24 years, 15 of which were spent in detention under the junta. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 30
<p>Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 30
<p>A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae Lamore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 30
<p>Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens omore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 30
<p>Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kymore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 30
<p>Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 30
<p>Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 30
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 30
<p>Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tenmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 30
<p>Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at themore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 30
<p>Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 30
<p>A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refumore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 30
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses peopmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 30
<p>Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 30
<p>Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at tmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 30
<p>Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refumore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 30
<p>Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 30
<p>Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wa Ha said "I like her and I have hope in her but not sure if she can change anything for me. I'm too old and I just want to die here. Life and death are better here in the camp than in Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 20more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wa Ha said "I like her and I have hope in her but not sure if she can change anything for me. I'm too old and I just want to die here. Life and death are better here in the camp than in Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 30
<p>Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tenmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 30
<p>Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose for a photo at the doors of their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to their camp U Aunt Khaing said "Even if she becomes the president, I don't want to come back. I don't believe Suu Kyi and Then Sien - they are politicians. I want to go to another country to live". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose for a photo at the doors of their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to their camp U Aunt Khaing said "Even if she becomes the president, I don't want to come back. I don't believe Suu Kyi and Then Sien - they are politicians. I want to go to another country to live". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 30
<p>Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter after her parents died sits inside a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Munane said "If I'm younger I would go back to Myanmar. I believe Suu Kyi can change the country." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter aftermore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter after her parents died sits inside a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Munane said "If I'm younger I would go back to Myanmar. I believe Suu Kyi can change the country." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 30
<p>Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I spoke to her yesterday briefly and now I changed my mind - before I wanted to go to third country, get education and have a big house. Now, I want to come back after my education. I want to go back. My people need me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I spoke to her yesterday briefly and now I changed my mind - before I wanted to go to third country, get education and have a big house. Now, I want to come back after my education. I want to go back. My people need me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 30
<p>Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wailin Aung said "I don't understand politics but I don't want to go back to Myanmar. Never." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee campmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wailin Aung said "I don't understand politics but I don't want to go back to Myanmar. Never." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 30
<p>U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Mon Gyit said "I saw her yesterday. We are only small people, we don't know can she make changes or not. But, even if she becomes the president I will still watch situation for years before deciding to go back." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Mon Gyit said "I saw her yesterday. We are only small people, we don't know can she make changes or not. But, even if she becomes the president I will still watch situation for years before deciding to go back." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 30
<p>Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San Win pose for picture outside the hospital at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Yae Min Sein said "I saw her yesterday. She can't do much alone. In the future, only if other countries help Myanmar will change to better." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San Win pose for picture outside the hospital at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Yae Min Sein said "I saw her yesterday. She can't do much alone. In the future, only if other countries help Myanmar will change to better." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 30
<p>Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Abdul Rahman said "I really like Suu Kyi but she can't make the change in the country because the army is stupid. Army will never change. It is only talk now, no action. Only mouth talk." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugeemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Abdul Rahman said "I really like Suu Kyi but she can't make the change in the country because the army is stupid. Army will never change. It is only talk now, no action. Only mouth talk." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
26 / 30
<p>Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of excitement and then I saw her for five seconds. I think she has super-powers. When you see her face you lose words. The rain stopped while she was here. But, she is not God, she can't change Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugeemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of excitement and then I saw her for five seconds. I think she has super-powers. When you see her face you lose words. The rain stopped while she was here. But, she is not God, she can't change Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 30
<p>U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photo under the "hope" sign at their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Tin Saung said "There is no hope for Myanmar. Only hope for our souls. I think military will not allow Suu Kyi to have power and will make coup. Then they will be more cruel." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photo under the "hope" sign at their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Tin Saung said "There is no hope for Myanmar. Only hope for our souls. I think military will not allow Suu Kyi to have power and will make coup. Then they will be more cruel." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 30
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to mmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
29 / 30
<p>Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
The Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee

下一个

The Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee

Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 6日
Venus journeys across the Sun

Venus journeys across the Sun

In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.

2012年 6月 6日
Mubarak verdict outrage

Mubarak verdict outrage

Thousands of protesters mass in Tahrir Square to protest the verdict of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak's trial, saying justice was not served in what...

2012年 6月 5日
Manhunt for Magnotta

Manhunt for Magnotta

Canadian Luka Rocco Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe in Berlin on Monday,...

2012年 6月 5日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐