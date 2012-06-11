Photos of the week
The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu June 6, 2012. The planet Venus made a slow transit across the face of the sun on Tuesday, the last such passing that will be visible from Earth for 105 years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of suffering from malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Accion contra el Hambre, which has been warning about the food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rainfall in 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman prepares to swallow a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad June 8, 2012. Every year in June, the Bathini Goud brothers from Hyderabad draw thousands to their camp to take part in the administering of the fish medicine, which they believe cures them of asthma and respiratory problems. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people including three children on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Usain Bolt (front) of Jamaica crashes with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix
A police officer enjoys the atmosphere on the Mall near Buckingham Palace as crowds flock to see the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL
A music group performs on a path amid fields to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A white phosphorous shell explodes on target during the Lien Yung annual joint forces exercises in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighborhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos June 3, 2012. There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012, as it rides past the New York skyline on a barge to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Contestant Liu Xinyu competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman (back R). REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A newly wed couple from Poland jumps during the Summer Night Concert (Sommernachtskonzert) of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Wiener Philharmoniker) in Vienna June 7, 2012. The popular open-air concert with free admission is visited by around 100,000 people and takes place in the setting of Schoenbrunn palace and its baroque gardens, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man runs away from riot police during clashes with protesters after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison on Saturday for ordering the killing of protesters during the uprising that swept him from power last year. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A girl checks her make-up while standing in line to be processed during a summer city employment event in New York June 4, 2012. Those in attendance were a part of the 30,000 14-24-year-olds hired through a lottery system for summer jobs in New York City. About 120,000 applied for the spots. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession. The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 29, 2012. A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession, saying they help the deceased and their families make their final parting with respect. There are more than 1,500 students across the country studying to become undertakers each year. Courses in funeral services take three years to complete and the service includes washing of the dead body as well as providing funeral make-up and dressing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. The 24.5 meter high stainless steel statue made in 1937 remains one of the most famous symbols of monumental art created during the Soviet epoch. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A horse and its rider makes its way back to the barn after morning workouts out of the paddock area at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
