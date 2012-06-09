Egypt protests ahead of vote
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A noose is put around the neck of a protester acting as deposed leader Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester holding nooses takes part in a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A mother eats with her family during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester holds up a placard made with bullet cartridges that reads "Down with military rule" during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather for Friday prayers before protesting against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters hold a picture of the late activist Khaled Said shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Said's death at the hands of two policemen helped kindle the popular revolt against Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester (C) pretends to be deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester with pictures of former president Gamal Abdel Nasser attends a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester writes a message using sand and bottle caps that reads in Arabic "The revolution continues, free Egypt, down with military rule" after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester walks past a wall mural that shows the faces of presidential candidates Amr Moussa, Ahmed Shafik and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester covers her head with an Egyptian flag during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A veiled protester holds a digitally manipulated picture depicting deposed former president Hosni Mubarak and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi during a demonstration against the verdict for Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester (C) shouts slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik as others record him on their mobile devices, after Friday prayers at Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters take pictures with Egyptian flags during a demonstration against the verdict of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh