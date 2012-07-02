版本:
中国

Best of Euro 2012

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Iker Casillas lifts up the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev Ukraine, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Iker Casillas lifts up the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev Ukraine, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
1 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A fan of Spain (R) plays torero (bullfighter) with a Spanish flag as he celebrates Spain's victory over Italy in their Euro 2012 final soccer match held in Kiev, along a street in Malaga, southern Spain late July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A fan of Spain (R) plays torero (bullfighter) with a Spanish flag as he celebrates Spain's victory over Italy in their Euro 2012 final soccer match held in Kiev, along a street in Malaga, southern Spain late July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R) and Mario Balotelli react after losing their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R) and Mario Balotelli react after losing their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
3 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

The daughter of Spain's Pepe Reina (not pictured) plays on the pitch after Spain defeated Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

The daughter of Spain's Pepe Reina (not pictured) plays on the pitch after Spain defeated Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
4 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

Close
5 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's national soccer players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's national soccer players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
6 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas is congratulated by his girlfriend, television journalist Sara Carbonero, after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas is congratulated by his girlfriend, television journalist Sara Carbonero, after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Juan Mata (rear) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Juan Mata (rear) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's soccer fans celebrate their team's victory over Italy at the end of the Euro 2012 final soccer match, at a bar in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's soccer fans celebrate their team's victory over Italy at the end of the Euro 2012 final soccer match, at a bar in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Juan Mata (R) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Juan Mata (R) scores a goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters react after their team lost the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome July 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

Close
11 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Jordi Alba (L) challenges Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Jordi Alba (L) challenges Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (R) makes a save next to Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (R) makes a save next to Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
13 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Gerard Pique (L) reacts as he receives a yellow card from referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal during the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Gerard Pique (L) reacts as he receives a yellow card from referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal during the Euro 2012 final soccer match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's David Silva (L) scores a first goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's David Silva (L) scores a first goal against Italy during their Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
15 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Mario Balotelli scores during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Mario Balotelli scores during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain soccer fans react after Spain's Jordi Alba scored a goal against Italy as they watch a public screening of the Euro 2012 final soccer match in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain soccer fans react after Spain's Jordi Alba scored a goal against Italy as they watch a public screening of the Euro 2012 final soccer match in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
17 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A Germany soccer fan cries after Italy won the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A Germany soccer fan cries after Italy won the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
18 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Germany soccer fans react after Italy's Mario Balotelli scored his second goal against Germany as they watch their Euro 2012 semi-final on television at a restaurant in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Germany soccer fans react after Italy's Mario Balotelli scored his second goal against Germany as they watch their Euro 2012 semi-final on television at a restaurant in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Soccer fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Italy at the fan zone in Kiev, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Soccer fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Italy at the fan zone in Kiev, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
20 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saves the ball between Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saves the ball between Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
21 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Germany's Sami Khedira jumps over Italy's Daniele De Rossi during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Germany's Sami Khedira jumps over Italy's Daniele De Rossi during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
22 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters celebrates after their team won the match against Germany during the Euro 2012 semi-final, in Rome, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italian supporters celebrates after their team won the match against Germany during the Euro 2012 semi-final, in Rome, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
23 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A Germany soccer fan reacts during a public screening of the Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy, at the fan mile in Berlin June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

A Germany soccer fan reacts during a public screening of the Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy, at the fan mile in Berlin June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
24 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Cesc Fabregas celebrates with goalkeeper Iker Casillas after scoring the winning penalty goal against Portugal during the penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Cesc Fabregas celebrates with goalkeeper Iker Casillas after scoring the winning penalty goal against Portugal during the penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
25 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (C) makes a save next to team mate Andres Iniesta (L) and Portugal's Nani during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (C) makes a save next to team mate Andres Iniesta (L) and Portugal's Nani during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
26 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo falls on the ground after being fouled during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
27 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portuguese soccer fans react during the semi final Euro 2012 soccer match between the Portugal and Spain at a public screening in Lisbon June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portuguese soccer fans react during the semi final Euro 2012 soccer match between the Portugal and Spain at a public screening in Lisbon June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
28 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal and Spain soccer fans gather outside Donbass Arena before the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal and Spain soccer fans gather outside Donbass Arena before the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
29 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) jump for a header during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
30 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's fans cheer before their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's fans cheer before their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
31 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Mario Balotelli collides with England's Joe Hart (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Mario Balotelli collides with England's Joe Hart (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
32 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon saves a penalty kick during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon saves a penalty kick during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
33 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England fans react watching England's Euro 2012 match against Italy at a pub in London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England fans react watching England's Euro 2012 match against Italy at a pub in London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
34 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England's Joe Hart jumps over Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England's Joe Hart jumps over Italy's Mario Balotelli during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
35 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England's Wayne Rooney makes a bicycle kick past Italy's Antonio Nocerino during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

England's Wayne Rooney makes a bicycle kick past Italy's Antonio Nocerino during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
36 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's players celebrate victory against England after penalty shoot-out of their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's players celebrate victory against England after penalty shoot-out of their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
37 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Greece's goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis (top) fails to save a goal by Germany's Sami Khedira during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Greece's goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis (top) fails to save a goal by Germany's Sami Khedira during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
38 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Greece's fans celebrate a goal against Germany as they watch the EURO 2012 quarter-final match at a cafeteria in Athens June 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Greece's fans celebrate a goal against Germany as they watch the EURO 2012 quarter-final match at a cafeteria in Athens June 22, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
39 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Ignazio Abate (L) challenges England's Wayne Rooney during their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Ignazio Abate (L) challenges England's Wayne Rooney during their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
40 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Soccer fans react during a public screening after Germany won their Euro 2012 quarter-final against Greece, in Berlin June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Soccer fans react during a public screening after Germany won their Euro 2012 quarter-final against Greece, in Berlin June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
41 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored during the Euro 2012 quarter-final against Czech Republic at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored during the Euro 2012 quarter-final against Czech Republic at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
42 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Croatia's Vedran Corluka challenges Spain's David Silva (R) during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Croatia's Vedran Corluka challenges Spain's David Silva (R) during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
43 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Gerard Pique is hit in the face with the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Gerard Pique is hit in the face with the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
44 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Jesus Navas (R) shoots to score a goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa (C) appeals to the referee for offside, during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Spain's Jesus Navas (R) shoots to score a goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa (C) appeals to the referee for offside, during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
45 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Netherlands' Arjen Robben heads the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Netherlands' Arjen Robben heads the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
46 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) tackles Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) tackles Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie during their Group A Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Wroclaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bartosz Jankowski

Close
47 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
48 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (R) jumps for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their Group C Euro 2012 match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (R) jumps for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during their Group C Euro 2012 match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
49 / 50
2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Ukraine's coach Oleg Blokhin celebrates victory against Sweden after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Ukraine's coach Oleg Blokhin celebrates victory against Sweden after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
50 / 50

Best of Euro 2012

Best of Euro 2012 分享
重新播放
下一个

The Olympians

The Olympians
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »