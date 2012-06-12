版本:
中国
2012年 6月 13日 星期三

Anti-Putin protests

<p>Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow on Tuesday to protest against President Vladimir Putin, shrugging off his tough new tactics intended to quash any challenge to his rule. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>An anti-Putin symbol is seen on an activist's t-shirt during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Activists wave flags and shout slogans during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Opposition lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov takes part in an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants march with flags and placards during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants listen to opposition leaders speaking at an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>A participant holds a t-shirt refering to Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>A participant wears a badge (R) with a cancelled out image of President Vladimir Putin during an anti-government rally in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 12, 2012. The badge on the right reads, "I'm against". The badge on the left is the symbol for the protest movement. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants march with flags and placards during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Russian nationalists march through the crowd during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>A Russian policeman looks on during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>An activist wearing a Soviet flag walks in the rain during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>A participant takes part in an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Russian nationalists prepare to march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Activists hold a huge Russian Empire flag during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians said they would defy REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

<p>Russian nationalists march together after an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2012年 6月 13日 星期三

