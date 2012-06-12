版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 07:15 BJT

Polish and Russian fans clash

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

<p>A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta </p>

<p>A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

<p>A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja</p>

<p>Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

<p>Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz </p>

<p>Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

<p>Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

