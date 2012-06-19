Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards al Qaeda-linked militant positions in the southern province of Abmore
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards al Qaeda-linked militant positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Army soldiers run as they advance towards Shaqra town of the southern Yemeni province of Abyan after they fmore
Army soldiers run as they advance towards Shaqra town of the southern Yemeni province of Abyan after they forced al Qaeda-linked militants out of it, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Explosives seized from positions of al Qaeda-linked militants are detonated by the army in the southern Yemmore
Explosives seized from positions of al Qaeda-linked militants are detonated by the army in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked milmore
A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Amore
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibarmore
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yemeni army soldiers take up positions while fighting al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni tomore
Yemeni army soldiers take up positions while fighting al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
A pro-army tribesman stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the more
A pro-army tribesman stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vmore
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehicle as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier takes position during fighting with al-Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni citymore
An army soldier takes position during fighting with al-Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern province omore
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern province of Abyan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Yemeni army soldiers rest at their base in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khalemore
Yemeni army soldiers rest at their base in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man walks past buildings destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the more
A man walks past buildings destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A pro-army tribesman flashes the victory sign as he mans a checkpoint on a road leading to Lawdar town in tmore
A pro-army tribesman flashes the victory sign as he mans a checkpoint on a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal Yemeni tomore
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal Yemeni town of Shaqra June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
A poster of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen on a tree on the side of a road leading to Lawmore
A poster of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen on a tree on the side of a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A pro-army tribesman holds his firearm as he rides a motorbike in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15more
A pro-army tribesman holds his firearm as he rides a motorbike in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, more
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Pro-army tribesmen are seen at their position during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southmore
Pro-army tribesmen are seen at their position during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Pro-army tribesmen secure a street in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khalemore
Pro-army tribesmen secure a street in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier flees for cover at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southemore
An army soldier flees for cover at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army more
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Yemeni army soldier aims his weapon at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni tomore
A Yemeni army soldier aims his weapon at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Army soldiers are seen at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemenimore
Army soldiers are seen at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
People inspect a neighbourhood destroyed by air strikes during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linkemore
People inspect a neighbourhood destroyed by air strikes during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
下一个
Body parts murder case
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing, dismembering and cannibalizing of a Chinese student in...
Israel deports African migrants
Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much...
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory
Egyptians celebrate the victory of Mohammed Morsy, while Ahmed Shafik's camp insists he led the election by two to four points.
Greece votes
Parties committed to Greece's multi-billion-euro bailout secured a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.