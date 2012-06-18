版本:
中国

Rodney King found dead

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Local neighbors look on as Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. King, who came to symbolize racial tensions in the United States after his 1991 beating at the hands of police which led to deadly riots in Los Angeles a year later, was found dead in a swimming pool. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Local neighbors look on as Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. King, who came to symbolize racial tensions in the United States after his 1991 beating at the hands of police which led to deadly riots in Los Angeles a year later, was found dead in a swimming pool. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Former bodyguard for Rodney King, Johnnie Kelly (L) walks with one of Rodney King's daughters Dene King (C), outside her father's home in Rialto, a suburb of east Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Former bodyguard for Rodney King, Johnnie Kelly (L) walks with one of Rodney King's daughters Dene King (C), outside her father's home in Rialto, a suburb of east Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A relative reacts outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A relative reacts outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
3 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King's daughters Dene (L), and Candice King embrace in front of their father's home where he was found dead in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King's daughters Dene (L), and Candice King embrace in front of their father's home where he was found dead in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
4 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
5 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Relatives react outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Relatives react outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
6 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
7 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Los Angeles Civil rights Association president Eddie Jones (C) talks to the media during a press conference in front of the house where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Los Angeles Civil rights Association president Eddie Jones (C) talks to the media during a press conference in front of the house where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
8 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King smiles during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King smiles during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King reacts to the audience as he says he was "One of the Lucky Ones" because his incident was caught on video while participating in a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King reacts to the audience as he says he was "One of the Lucky Ones" because his incident was caught on video while participating in a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) talks with journalist Patt Morrison (R) during a discussion for his memoir entitled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. April 29 marks the 20th anniversary of the L.A. riots, which started when LAPD officers were acquitted after being accused of beating Rodney King...more

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) talks with journalist Patt Morrison (R) during a discussion for his memoir entitled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. April 29 marks the 20th anniversary of the L.A. riots, which started when LAPD officers were acquitted after being accused of beating Rodney King during his March 3, 1991 arrest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW MEDIA)

Close
11 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) signs an autograph as he attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California for his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", with his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) signs an autograph as he attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California for his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", with his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King's signature is seen after he signed a photograph made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of his arrest during a book signing session for King's memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King's signature is seen after he signed a photograph made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of his arrest during a book signing session for King's memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King (L) poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King signs his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" along with the quote "Can we all get along," which he is known for saying during the L.A. riots, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King signs his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" along with the quote "Can we all get along," which he is known for saying during the L.A. riots, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King speaks during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King speaks during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King shakes hands during a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King shakes hands during a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King poses for a portrait after a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King poses for a portrait after a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King, beaten by Los Angeles police and caught on videotape, arrives at court accompanied by his attorney Carmen Lamancusa (R) to attend a preliminary hearing of charges of driving under the influence, May 30, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Rodney King, beaten by Los Angeles police and caught on videotape, arrives at court accompanied by his attorney Carmen Lamancusa (R) to attend a preliminary hearing of charges of driving under the influence, May 30, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20

Rodney King found dead

Rodney King found dead 分享
重新播放
下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »