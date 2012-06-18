版本:
中国

Greece votes

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek and EU flag flutter by the ancient Acropolis during a final pre-election rally by the conservative New Democracy party in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek and EU flag flutter by the ancient Acropolis during a final pre-election rally by the conservative New Democracy party in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek voter arrives at an Athens polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek voter arrives at an Athens polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A young Greek sits on a pedestrian rail next to a party election campaign poster in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A young Greek sits on a pedestrian rail next to a party election campaign poster in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Conservative New Democracy party leader Antonis Samaras waves to supporters during a pre-election rally at Syntagma square in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Conservative New Democracy party leader Antonis Samaras waves to supporters during a pre-election rally at Syntagma square in Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek orthodox priest holds his ballot paper as he exits a voting booth at an Athens primary school used as a polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A Greek orthodox priest holds his ballot paper as he exits a voting booth at an Athens primary school used as a polling station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A woman casts her ballot in a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The title of the book reads, "Ancient Greece." REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A woman casts her ballot in a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The title of the book reads, "Ancient Greece." REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A voter enters a school which used as a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A voter enters a school which used as a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Head of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras gestures to reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Head of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras gestures to reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
8 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A mother and her child leave the voting booth at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A mother and her child leave the voting booth at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A man (L) prepares to vote at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The words on the ballot box read, "Parliamentary elections 2012." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A man (L) prepares to vote at a polling station in Athens June 17, 2012. The words on the ballot box read, "Parliamentary elections 2012." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter reacts during the announcement of the exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter reacts during the announcement of the exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
11 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party watch the exit polls in the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party watch the exit polls in the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A supporter of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party sits beside graffiti near the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. The slogans on the wall read, "Revolution now, don't live like a slave, revolution now". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A supporter of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party sits beside graffiti near the main SYRIZA campaign center in central Athens June 17, 2012. The slogans on the wall read, "Revolution now, don't live like a slave, revolution now". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A European Union (E.U.) flag flutters in front of the monument of Parthenon on Acropolis hill in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A European Union (E.U.) flag flutters in front of the monument of Parthenon on Acropolis hill in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
14 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters late June 17, 2012 in central Athens. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters late June 17, 2012 in central Athens. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
15 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter watches exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter watches exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter is seen before a television screen showing exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A conservative New Democracy supporter is seen before a television screen showing exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
17 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras waves to supporters after his statement on the election results in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras waves to supporters after his statement on the election results in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
19 / 20
2012年 6月 18日 星期一

An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20

Greece votes

Greece votes 分享
重新播放
下一个

Rodney King found dead

Rodney King found dead
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »