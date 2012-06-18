" /> " />
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday, after his group declared him winner in a presidential race, that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday, after his group declared him winner in a presidential race, that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. A member of the committee overseeing Egypt's presidential election confirmed on Monday that the Muslim Brotherhood's candidate was in the lead but said the count had yet to be finalised, after the Islamist claim was challenged by his rival. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. A member of the committee overseeing Egypt's presidential election confirmed on Monday that the Muslim Brotherhood's candidate was in the lead but said the count had yet to be finalised, after the Islamist claim was challenged by his rival. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on the poster read, "Mohamed Morsy, President for Egypt, revival is the will of the people." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on the poster read, "Mohamed Morsy, President for Egypt, revival is the will of the people." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on his body read, " There is no god except Allah." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on his body read, " There is no god except Allah." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood celebrate on top of a car in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood celebrate on top of a car in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A bread seller makes a victory sign in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

A bread seller makes a victory sign in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy (C) leaves after a news conference in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy (C) leaves after a news conference in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy (C) talks during a news conference in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy (C) talks during a news conference in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold posters of him as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold posters of him as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and pray on an Egyptian flag at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and pray on an Egyptian flag at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Motorcyclists travel through Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after polls closed in the presidential election in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Motorcyclists travel through Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after polls closed in the presidential election in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Young men pose for a photograph in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Young men pose for a photograph in Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, after the end of voting in the presidential election in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

People celebrate the end of voting in the presidential election as they pass though Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

People celebrate the end of voting in the presidential election as they pass though Tahrir Square, the focus of the February 2011 Egyptian revolution, in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood waves to his supporters after casting his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood waves to his supporters after casting his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Voters check their names before casting their votes during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, at a polling station in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Voters check their names before casting their votes during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, at a polling station in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

An electoral worker official counts ballots voting for Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy, after polls closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An electoral worker official counts ballots voting for Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy, after polls closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

An electoral worker official counts ballots after polls closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An electoral worker official counts ballots after polls closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Officials count the ballots after the polls are closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Officials count the ballots after the polls are closed in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

A boy looks through the window of a polling station during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A boy looks through the window of a polling station during the second day of voting in Egypt's presidential election, in Giza, south of Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 6月 18日 星期一

An Egyptian Christian man attends Sunday mass at Saint Mary Church in the heavily populated area of Imbaba in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian Christian man attends Sunday mass at Saint Mary Church in the heavily populated area of Imbaba in Cairo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

