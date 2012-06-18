Israel deports African migrants
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much greater influxes of migrants from Sudan and Eritrea. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
