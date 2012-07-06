Rallies for Romney

版本:
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann are surrounded by their grandchildren as they wave to a crowd of supporters after taking part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann are surrounded by their grandchildren as they wave to a crowd of supporters after taking part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) shakes hands with a supporter along the parade route as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) shakes hands with a supporter along the parade route as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) arrives to a gathering of supporters, surrounded by members of his family, after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) arrives to a gathering of supporters, surrounded by members of his family, after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A group of young people parody Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

A group of young people parody Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) laughs with his wife Ann as she speaks to supporters after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) laughs with his wife Ann as she speaks to supporters after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrives to give his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrives to give his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses during his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses during his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney claps his hands on stage at an election rally in Sterling, Virginia June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney claps his hands on stage at an election rally in Sterling, Virginia June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning </p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning </p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses a crowd next to Lake Michigan during a campaign event at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses a crowd next to Lake Michigan during a campaign event at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney at a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney at a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. It says, "You guys have it way too soft-nice ride. Mitt. P.S.-Erased your hard drives-". REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. It says, "You guys have it way too soft-nice ride. Mitt. P.S.-Erased your hard drives-". REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Signs are seen in the town of Milford for the arrival of Mitt Romney in New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Signs are seen in the town of Milford for the arrival of Mitt Romney in New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum &amp; Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney boo President Obama's campaign's senior strategist David Axelrod as he speaks during a news conference outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney boo President Obama's campaign's senior strategist David Axelrod as he speaks during a news conference outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Mitt Romney visits with a little league team outside the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney visits with a little league team outside the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney hold signs while attending a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney hold signs while attending a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The CEOs of major U.S. companies eat lunch before remarks by Mitt Romney at a business roundtable with company leaders in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

The CEOs of major U.S. companies eat lunch before remarks by Mitt Romney at a business roundtable with company leaders in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters after speaking outside K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters after speaking outside K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Mitt Romney greets supporters backstage before a campaign rally at Con-Air Industries Inc., in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Mitt Romney greets supporters backstage before a campaign rally at Con-Air Industries Inc., in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House John Boehner talk with employee Michael Scheib during a visit to K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House John Boehner talk with employee Michael Scheib during a visit to K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney eat ice cream in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney eat ice cream in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Supporters of Mitt Romney eat ice cream in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

