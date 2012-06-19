版本:
2012年 6月 20日

Illegal in Israel

<p>Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 6月 20日

A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 20日

A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 6月 20日

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen </p>

2012年 6月 20日

An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen

<p>An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 6月 20日

An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 6月 20日

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 6月 20日

An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 20日

Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 20日

An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 6月 20日

A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

