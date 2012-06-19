Illegal in Israel
Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, Junmore
Sudanese migrant Ismail, who was attacked by Israelis, poses for a photo at his home in south Tel Aviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Avimore
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ more
A Sudanese migrant stands in a rented shelter during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
Eritrean migrant worker Adish sets up parasols on a beach in Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routimore
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, wait as Africans look for their legal documents during a routine search in a provisory cinema in the old central bus station in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparationmore
South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTEmore
An African migrant smokes a cigarette after sleeping overnight in a park in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulen
An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012.more
An African migrant eats food he received from volunteers at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus tramore
A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERmore
An African migrant receives food from a volunteer at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv,more
Sudanese migrants lay on the floor in a shelter they rented for themselves during cold weather in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11,more
Israeli Immigration police check the documents of African migrants and refugees in south Tel Aviv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the oldmore
Workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, check documents of Africans during a routine search in the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it duringmore
An African man searches for his documents as workers of the Migration Authority, Oz unit, request it during a routine search in a residential part of the old central bus station area in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's cenmore
A South Sudanese man waves from inside a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
