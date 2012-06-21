Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was launched on May 15 to feed growing interest in the divisive religious figure who has embodied the church's thickening ties with newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin. Kirill and the church's profile have grown in Russia since female punk band Pussy Riot barged into Moscow's main cathedral Christ the Saviour and gave an impromptu protest performance, singing "Mother Mary, throw Putin out!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov