Egyptian anger over vote
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy shout during a rally against thmore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy shout during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. Egypt's election committee said on Wednesday it may not be ready to announce the results of a run-off presidential vote on Thursday as planned because it was still reviewing appeals from the two candidates, both of whom claim to have won. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl stands among supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a ramore
A girl stands among supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters chant slogans against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. The Muslim Bmore
Protesters chant slogans against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood called for a sit-in at Tahrir square and other squares across the country to step up pressure against the military council as Egyptians await the result for the presidential elections which could come in a few days' time. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters sleep during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters sleep during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A banner with a picture of presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy is seen at a makeshift sleeping area used bmore
A banner with a picture of presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy is seen at a makeshift sleeping area used by protesters during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children hold election posters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy at a streetmore
Children hold election posters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy at a street in Cairo June 20, 2012. The posters read, "Mohamed Morsy, president for Egypt." REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy surround a giant banner in natimore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy surround a giant banner in national colours as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. Words on the flag read, "A military council that doesn't have a function." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Police stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 1more
Police stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man waves a slice of water melon carved with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood'smore
A man waves a slice of water melon carved with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man holds a water melon written with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidemore
A man holds a water melon written with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy wave national flags as they celmore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy wave national flags as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-militamore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-militamore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout slogans agamore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout slogans against the military council, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A general view shows supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebratinmore
A general view shows supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrating and shouting anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Female supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout antimore
Female supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Protesters are seen at a gate as police stand guard during a protest against military council outside Egyptmore
Protesters are seen at a gate as police stand guard during a protest against military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A protester carries a poster of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a protest more
A protester carries a poster of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a protest against the dissolving of parliament, in front of the parliament building in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters surround a former member of the recently scrapped parliament, as they walk to the parliament buimore
Protesters surround a former member of the recently scrapped parliament, as they walk to the parliament building, during a rally against the dissolving of parliament, in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A protester shouts at police as they stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypmore
A protester shouts at police as they stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a defaced poster of his rmore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a defaced poster of his rival Ahmed Shafik, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrirmore
Children of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cmore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold a poster with pictures of more
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold a poster with pictures of people killed in the revolution as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on the poster read, ""No Remnants: Blood of martyrs who were killed in Tahrir." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cmore
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
