2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Controversial Amazon dam

<p>An Amazon Indian helps guard the entrance to the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site on the seventh day of their occupation of the site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana and Arara tribes have paralyzed for the past seven days the construction of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, and that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The government sent a proposal for a negotiated settlement on the demands of the Indians, who responded that they are open to dialogue but need more time to study the proposal. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An Amazon Indian helps guard the entrance to the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site on the seventh day of their occupation of the site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana and Arara tribes have paralyzed for the past seven days the construction of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, and that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The government sent a proposal for a negotiated settlement on the demands of the Indians, who responded that they are open to dialogue but need more time to study the proposal. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a meeting among themselves to discuss a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in the construction office at the dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a meeting among themselves to discuss a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in the construction office at the dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a meeting among themselves to discuss a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in the construction office at the dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a meeting among themselves to discuss a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in the construction office at the dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a march to demonstrate their unity before delivering their response to a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a march to demonstrate their unity before delivering their response to a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians speak to government envoy Avelino Ganzer (R) as a group of more than 200 Indians continued their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site for the second day, in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians speak to government envoy Avelino Ganzer (R) as a group of more than 200 Indians continued their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site for the second day, in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a march to demonstrate their unity before delivering their response to a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a march to demonstrate their unity before delivering their response to a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Munduruku Indian warriors patrol the entrance to the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Munduruku Indian warriors patrol the entrance to the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins argue with Luis Antonio (C), one of the supervisors of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam project, as they invade the main construction site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins argue with Luis Antonio (C), one of the supervisors of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam project, as they invade the main construction site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins face a riot police officer as they invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins face a riot police officer as they invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>An Amazon Indian stands outside a fence where riot police protect workers of the construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as dozens of Indians invaded the site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An Amazon Indian stands outside a fence where riot police protect workers of the construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as dozens of Indians invaded the site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins oblige a truck driver to abandon his vehicle as they invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins oblige a truck driver to abandon his vehicle as they invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>An Amazon Indian invades the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana, and Arara tribes are trying to force the paralyzation of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The protesters said in an open letter that they want a dialogue with the government. The sign indicates which direction to different parts of the site, with the main offices to the right. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CIVIL UNREST POLITICS ENERGY)</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An Amazon Indian invades the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana, and Arara tribes are trying to force the paralyzation of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The protesters said in an open letter that they want a dialogue with the government. The sign indicates which direction to different parts of the site, with the main offices to the right. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CIVIL UNREST POLITICS ENERGY)

<p>Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, Brazil October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, Brazil October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazonian natives block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Dozens of Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Dozens of Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A local resident observes mining exploration equipment operated by Belo Sun Mining Corp. of Canada near the bank of the Xingu River where Belo Sun has obtained a license to take over all gold mining operations from existing wildcat miners, in the same river bend known as Volta Grande which will be largely exposed by the ongoing construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, near Altamira October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A local resident observes mining exploration equipment operated by Belo Sun Mining Corp. of Canada near the bank of the Xingu River where Belo Sun has obtained a license to take over all gold mining operations from existing wildcat miners, in the same river bend known as Volta Grande which will be largely exposed by the ongoing construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, near Altamira October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A banner raised by fishermen and their families stands across the Xingu River from the construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, on the fourteenth day of a protest against its construction and its impact on the fishermen's livelihoods, near Altamira in Para State, September 30, 2012. The banner reads, "Xingu fishermen defend their rights to life, to fishing, to freedom of navigation." REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A banner raised by fishermen and their families stands across the Xingu River from the construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, on the fourteenth day of a protest against its construction and its impact on the fishermen's livelihoods, near Altamira in Para State, September 30, 2012. The banner reads, "Xingu fishermen defend their rights to life, to fishing, to freedom of navigation." REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Fishermen set off from an island along the Xingu River, where they are camping while they protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam and its impact on their livelihoods, near Altamira in Para State, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Fishermen set off from an island along the Xingu River, where they are camping while they protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam and its impact on their livelihoods, near Altamira in Para State, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>An Amazon Indian leader talks with Carlos Nascimento (L), president of Norte Energia, the consortium that holds the concession to build and operate the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Altamira July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An Amazon Indian leader talks with Carlos Nascimento (L), president of Norte Energia, the consortium that holds the concession to build and operate the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Altamira July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A group of Amazon Indians protests on an earth barrier that is part of the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A group of Amazon Indians walk past heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A group of Amazon Indians walk past heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A group of Amazon Indians stands near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A group of Amazon Indians stands near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>An Amazon Indian stands near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An Amazon Indian stands near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A native Amazon boy stands on the bank of the Xingu River where water has begun to dry up downriver from the construction site of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, near Vitoria do Xingu July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A native Amazon boy stands on the bank of the Xingu River where water has begun to dry up downriver from the construction site of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, near Vitoria do Xingu July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Indigenous people attend a protest against Belo Monte dam during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Indigenous people attend a protest against Belo Monte dam during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Indigenous people point their bows and arrows at a police helicopter flying over the occupied barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Indigenous people point their bows and arrows at a police helicopter flying over the occupied barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Indigenous people perform a ritual at the barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Indigenous people perform a ritual at the barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Brazilian activists, indigenous people, fishermen and coastal community members walk on the barrier of the construction site of the Belo Monte Dam project at Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Brazilian activists, indigenous people, fishermen and coastal community members walk on the barrier of the construction site of the Belo Monte Dam project at Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A fisherman sits in his boat on the Xingu river at Santo Antonio, near Altamira in northern Brazil April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A fisherman sits in his boat on the Xingu river at Santo Antonio, near Altamira in northern Brazil April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A Brazilian indigenous man shouts slogans next to environmental activists as they hold banners that read "Belo Monte, No" during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in front of the Federal Court in Sao Paulo October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A Brazilian indigenous man shouts slogans next to environmental activists as they hold banners that read "Belo Monte, No" during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in front of the Federal Court in Sao Paulo October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Environmental activists take part during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Environmental activists take part during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A native Brazilian from the Amazon basin demonstrates against the construction of the planned Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

A native Brazilian from the Amazon basin demonstrates against the construction of the planned Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, in Brasilia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>An aerial view of Altamira city on the Xingu river banks April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An aerial view of Altamira city on the Xingu river banks April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An indigenous youth, of Chicrin ethnicity, sits in a hammock with a baby at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An indigenous youth, of Chicrin ethnicity, sits in a hammock with a baby at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An indigenous man of Chicrin ethnicity looks at the Bacaja river, an affluent of the Xingu, at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An indigenous man of Chicrin ethnicity looks at the Bacaja river, an affluent of the Xingu, at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Two girls laugh on a boat in the waters of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Two girls laugh on a boat in the waters of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An indigenous woman holds her kid near the Xingu River at the Araras tribe, near Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An indigenous woman holds her kid near the Xingu River at the Araras tribe, near Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Children walk near blockhouses near an affluent of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Children walk near blockhouses near an affluent of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An aerial view of the Bacaja indigenous tribe, of Chicrin ethnicity, on the Bacaja river banks, an affluent of the Xingu river, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An aerial view of the Bacaja indigenous tribe, of Chicrin ethnicity, on the Bacaja river banks, an affluent of the Xingu river, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An indigenous woman of Chicrin ethnicity holds a baby at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

An indigenous woman of Chicrin ethnicity holds a baby at the Bacajas tribe, 220 km (137 miles) outside Altamira, northern Brazil, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Canadian director James Cameron embraces a Brazilian indigenous man during a a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in the Xingu River, in Brasilia April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Canadian director James Cameron embraces a Brazilian indigenous man during a a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant in the Xingu River, in Brasilia April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Two boys jump into the waters of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Two boys jump into the waters of the Xingu river in Altamira, northern Brazil, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

