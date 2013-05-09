Controversial Amazon dam

An Amazon Indian helps guard the entrance to the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site on the seventh day of their occupation of the site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 8, 2013. Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana and Arara tribes have paralyzed for the past seven days the construction of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, and that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The government sent a proposal for a negotiated settlement on the demands of the Indians, who responded that they are open to dialogue but need more time to study the proposal. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho