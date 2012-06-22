版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 21:35 BJT

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outsimore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012.more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 20
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 20
<p>A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 20
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul Jumore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 20
<p>A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kamore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omarmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 20
<p>Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 20more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
8 / 20
<p>Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
9 / 20
<p>Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
10 / 20
<p>A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent,more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22,more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
12 / 20
<p>Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
13 / 20
<p>Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
14 / 20
<p>An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 201more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
15 / 20
<p>Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 20more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
16 / 20
<p>An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
18 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammadmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
19 / 20
<p>Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. Rmore

2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐