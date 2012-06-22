Police officers riot
Rioting police officers stand next to a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a buildingmore
Rioting police officers stand next to a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives have occupied police barracks and marched in protest against low wages, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building more
A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Police officers throw office supplies on a burning pile of documents and furniture after looting a buildingmore
Police officers throw office supplies on a burning pile of documents and furniture after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A police officer carries documents while looting with fellow policemen at a building which houses the legalmore
A police officer carries documents while looting with fellow policemen at a building which houses the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Police officers standing on top of the barracks of regiment no. 2 shout slogans against President Evo Moralmore
Police officers standing on top of the barracks of regiment no. 2 shout slogans against President Evo Morales' government in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting ofmore
Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Soldiers stand behind the main entrance of the presidential palace in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davidmore
Soldiers stand behind the main entrance of the presidential palace in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Police officers in civilian clothing yell slogans against the government during protests in La Paz June 22,more
Police officers in civilian clothing yell slogans against the government during protests in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Guadalupe Cardenas (C), wife of a policeman, shouts during a protest by riot policemen against President Evmore
Guadalupe Cardenas (C), wife of a policeman, shouts during a protest by riot policemen against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A riot policeman fires tear gas during a police protest against President Evo Morales' government to demandmore
A riot policeman fires tear gas during a police protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barrackmore
Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments more
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barrackmore
Riot policemen protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A banner that reads "riot police" hangs outside a riot police barrack during their protest against Presidenmore
A banner that reads "riot police" hangs outside a riot police barrack during their protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand higher wages near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A masked riot policeman looks on as a riot breaks out in their barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz Jumore
A masked riot policeman looks on as a riot breaks out in their barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Low-ranking police officers take part in a protest at their barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21,more
Low-ranking police officers take part in a protest at their barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments more
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments more
Riot policemen holding weapons protest against President Evo Morales' government to demand wage increments at their barracks near Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Relatives of policemen hold a banner that reads " A fair wage for the policeman" as a riot breaks out at a more
Relatives of policemen hold a banner that reads " A fair wage for the policeman" as a riot breaks out at a police barrack near the Murillo square in La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Low-ranking police officers gather during a riot in a barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012.more
Low-ranking police officers gather during a riot in a barracks near Murillo Square in La Paz June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado