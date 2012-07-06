Best of Wimbledon
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts to winning the third set during his men's semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia slips while trying to hit a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Novak Djokovic of Serbia wipes his face during his men's semi-final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) talks to Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in their men's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators sit under umbrellas on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) for the men's semi-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her women's semi-final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (bottom) hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's semi-final nis match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators cheer from Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's quarter-final nis match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Florian Mayer of Germany reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Florian Mayer of Germany during their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serena Williams of the U.S. (R) and her partner Venus Williams (2nd L) of the U.S. walk off the court with Maria Kirilenko of Russia (L) and Nadia Petrova of Russia after defeating them in their women's doubles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)
Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany slips during his men's singles match against Brian Baker of the U.S. at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Mardy Fish of the U.S. is helped up by a ball boy after slipping during his men's singles match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Mardy Fish of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts to missing a point during her women's quarter-final match against Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France checks on a line judge hit by the ball from a serve by Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Francesca Schiavone of Italy spits out a tennis ball after holding it her mouth during her women's singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their women's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France lays on the grass during his men's singles match against Florian Mayer of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
David Ferrer of Spain (R) speaks to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sabine Lisicki of Germany reacts during her women's quarter-final match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic covers herself with towels during a break in her women's singles match against Francesca Schiavone of Italy at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Zheng Jie of China during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium reacts during her women's singles match against Tamira Paszek of Austria at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Viktor Troicki of Serbia slips during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) embraces Viktor Troicki of Serbia after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators try to keep dry on Centre Court during the men's singles match between David Ferrer of Spain and Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain serves to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts during his men's singles match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Zheng Jie of China during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts to winning the fourth set during his men's singles match against Julien Benneteau of France at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Xavier Malisse of Belgium puts on his shirt during a break in his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The wind blows the hair of Serena Williams of the U.S. during her women's singles match against Zheng Jie of China at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators sit on Court 18 for the women's singles match between Tamira Paszek of Austria and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium hits a return to Tamira Paszek of Austria during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic (L) leaves after shaking hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serves to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia celebrates winning a game in her women's singles match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Heather Watson of Britain (L) and her partner Laura Robson of Britain laugh during their women's doubles match against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
James Ward of Britain serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pigeon flies past James Ward of Britain on Court One, after being chased by a ball girl, during Ward 's men's singles match against Mardy Fish of the U.S. at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mardy Fish of the U.S. serves to James Ward of Britain during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain reacts to winning the first set during his men's singles match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The lights of Centre Court shine through the closed roof during the men's singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Ryan Harrison of the U.S at the Wimbledon championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Tamira Paszek of Austria during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jurgen Melzer of Austria celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators take photographs of the men's singles match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Lleyton Hewitt of Australia in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gerry Janes (L) reads a copy of The Times and Sean Laidlaw of San Francisco reads a Harry Potter book during a rain delay at the Wimbledon championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Charles (C), with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R), speaks to the wife of entertainer Bruce Forsyth, Wilnelia Merced, as they stand on Centre Court before the men's singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Fabio Fognini of Italy at the Wimbledon championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine is examined before retiring from his men's singles match against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon championships in London June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic (L) prepares to leave the court after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
