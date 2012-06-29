版本:
中国

Photos of the week

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire hovers over the I-25 north of Colorado Springs in Colorado June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire hovers over the I-25 north of Colorado Springs in Colorado June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
2 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Close
3 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against African Union and Somali Government forces in Mogadishu June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against African Union and Somali Government forces in Mogadishu June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Close
5 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Religious leaders lay on the ground and pray over a bible and a copy of the verdict on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Religious leaders lay on the ground and pray over a bible and a copy of the verdict on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
8 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
10 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
11 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction share the responsibility for providing education to...more

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction share the responsibility for providing education to incarcerated men and women through the "East River Academy" on Rikers Island where inmates can earn their GED or High School diploma, and education staff assist in helping students to transition back to schools in the community upon their release. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
14 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of alternative...more

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of alternative camps is helping fuel growth amongst the estimated 12,000 summer camps in the United States. Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps grew by 23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at sleepaway camps, according to the American Camp Association, which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined annual revenues of $2.8 billion. REUTERS/Herb Swanson

Close
16 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 child sex abuse charges, ending a trial that rocked U.S. college football and renewed attention on pedophilia in America. Sandusky, 68, faces potentially hundreds of years in prison for...more

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 child sex abuse charges, ending a trial that rocked U.S. college football and renewed attention on pedophilia in America. Sandusky, 68, faces potentially hundreds of years in prison for molesting 10 boys over 15 years. REUTERS/Art Liens

Close
17 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi clash with a youth (C) who shouted slogans against the army at Tahrir square in Cairo June 29, 2012. Mursi took an informal oath of office on Friday before tens of thousands of supporters in Cairo's Tahrir Square, in a slap at the generals trying to limit his power. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi clash with a youth (C) who shouted slogans against the army at Tahrir square in Cairo June 29, 2012. Mursi took an informal oath of office on Friday before tens of thousands of supporters in Cairo's Tahrir Square, in a slap at the generals trying to limit his power. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 6月 30日 星期六

A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week 分享
重新播放
下一个

Judging Obamacare

Judging Obamacare
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »