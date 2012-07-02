版本:
Mexico's PRI returns

2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez

A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez

Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia

A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who also demanded a balance in the media coverage of the presidential race, local media...more

A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who also demanded a balance in the media coverage of the presidential race, local media reported. The poster reads, "Ignorant". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

