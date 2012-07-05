Deadly floods in Bangladesh
Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha, Bangladesh July 4, 2012. Flood victimsmore
Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha, Bangladesh July 4, 2012. Flood victims from different villages take refuge on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha. Thousands of people remained marooned as many areas are still inundated in Bangladesh, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victim Kafiluddin (back R) rides on a rickshaw with his daughter and grandchildren as they gather at more
Flood victim Kafiluddin (back R) rides on a rickshaw with his daughter and grandchildren as they gather at a market-place by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman carries her child as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. more
A woman carries her child as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A flood victim cooks in front of her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERSmore
A flood victim cooks in front of her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A girl wraps her face with a sheet of polythene as she stands inside her makeshift tent at a flooded villagmore
A girl wraps her face with a sheet of polythene as she stands inside her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUmore
A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2more
A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2more
A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People try to keep their belongings safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. Rmore
People try to keep their belongings safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A flood victim and her sick son wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anmore
A flood victim and her sick son wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman sits with her child inside their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andmore
A woman sits with her child inside their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children stand on a makeshift banana plant raft in front of their house at a flooded village in Kurigram Jumore
Children stand on a makeshift banana plant raft in front of their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man carries his belongings to keep them safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 20more
A man carries his belongings to keep them safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman carries a water pot as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012.more
A woman carries a water pot as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People travel in a boat as they make their way through a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTEmore
People travel in a boat as they make their way through a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A boy jumps into floodwaters in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A boy jumps into floodwaters in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children eat in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at from the floods in Kurigram July 3, 201more
Children eat in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at from the floods in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victims cook in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at in a street in Kurigram July 3, 2more
Flood victims cook in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at in a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A flood victim pulls a van as he takes refuge on a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Birajmore
A flood victim pulls a van as he takes refuge on a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
下一个
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the month of June.
Spanish coal miners riot
Clashes over Spain's proposal to decrease coal production.
Paris' Haute Couture
Elegant designs are featured at the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris.
Hot and hotter summer
A look at the many ways people are staying cool from a relentless heat wave hitting the eastern U.S.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.