Pictures of the month: June
(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through more
(L-R) Fellow workers, a firefighter and doctors work together to cut steel bars which were pierced through a worker's body during an operation at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 12, 2012. The worker was pierced by seven steel bars during his duty at a bridge construction site on Monday afternoon, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri nemore
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University (TEI) for four years where he received a degree in civil engineering. He hoped to find a permanent job in public sector infrastructure but has been working as a cook for four months instead. He now takes cooking lessons which he funds with his salary as a cook. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be sumore
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fightingmore
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. Northwest Myanmar was tense on Monday after sectarian violence engulfed its largest city at the weekend, with Reuters witnessing rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torching houses and police firing into the air to disperse crowds. REUTERS/Staff
Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court inmore
Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus June 28, 2012. The explosion tore through the car park outside the court on Thursday, torching at least 20 cars, a Reuters witness said, but it was not immediately known if there were any casualties. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the more
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with more
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Rafael Nadal of Spain (C) celebrates with staff members and family after winning the men's singles final mamore
Rafael Nadal of Spain (C) celebrates with staff members and family after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his armmore
Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutionmore
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light on Thursday to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERmore
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
A woman prepares to swallow a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in the soutmore
A woman prepares to swallow a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad June 8, 2012. Every year in June, the Bathini Goud brothers from Hyderabad draw thousands to their camp to take part in the administering of the fish medicine, which they believe cures them of asthma and respiratory problems. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospimore
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was taken from its owner, a villager in Kartiasa in Sambas. Anyin will be admitted to the orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the International Animal Rescue (IAR) in Ketapang. REUTERS/Amelia William
A student from the University of Indonesia descends into Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the anmore
A student from the University of Indonesia descends into Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, June 20, 2012. Jomblang cave is one of the hundreds of caves in the Gunungkidul district. Jomblang is known for its fertile and dense vegetation and is located at the karst hills that run along Central Java to West Java provinces. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscripmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called "Tal Law", a 2002 measure that effectively shielded ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, was unconstitutional. The government, faced with the court's ruling, must now either revamp the law, which will expire in August, or approve new legislation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia June 27, 2012. Wallmore
A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia June 27, 2012. Wall Street's top financial firms delivered highly-anticipated assessments of social networking phenomenon Facebook Inc on Wednesday, giving a cautious nod of approval about the company a month after its rocky initial public offering. Picture flipped along horizontal axis. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Indigenous people point their bows and arrows at a police helicopter flying over the occupied barrier of thmore
Indigenous people point their bows and arrows at a police helicopter flying over the occupied barrier of the Belo Monte Dam's construction site in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in northern Brazil June 15, 2012. The area was occupied by around 300 activists, indigenous people, fishermen and coastal community members affected by the project as they protested against the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric power plant, according to the activists. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Remore
Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A student from the anti-PRI youth opposition movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") reacts during the presidentiamore
A student from the anti-PRI youth opposition movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") reacts during the presidential candidates' televised debate at Zocalo Square in Mexico City June 10, 2012. Mexico's presidential contenders lock horns for a final televised debate on Sunday night with front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto under mounting pressure from student-led opposition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is picturemore
A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. The protesters tried to prevent the eviction of an Ecuadorian family unable to maintain its mortgage payments. The plight of over one million Spanish people facing a crippling mortgage debt is increasingly attracting public support, as an anti-eviction movement accelerates to put politicians under pressure to act. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planmore
A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planned evacuation in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 18, 2012. Israel's government plans to move 30 families in Ulpana, where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhemore
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A Polish boy fetches a ball from a field during a game of soccer at a pitch in Lisewo, a village near Spainmore
A Polish boy fetches a ball from a field during a game of soccer at a pitch in Lisewo, a village near Spain's Euro 2012 training base in Gniewino, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. The man foundmore
A man searches for food in a container outside a supermarket in central Bilbao June 12, 2012. The man found an orange and some grapes. According to Caritas, a Catholic church charity, more than eleven million people live below the poverty line in Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbumore
A reveller's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A protester reacts as riot policemen spray pepper gas during clashes outside the National Legislative Assemmore
A protester reacts as riot policemen spray pepper gas during clashes outside the National Legislative Assembly in Panama City June 19, 2012. Students and labor unions from different organizations on Tuesday protested against a new law which allows the government to sell shares in government services, such as telecommunications and electricity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The daughter of Thair Al-Baik, a Palestinian militant from the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamore
The daughter of Thair Al-Baik, a Palestinian militant from the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, mourns during her father's funeral in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip June 21, 2012. The bodies of two militants, including Al-Baik, were recovered on Thursday in a tunnel at a Hamas training camp which was hit by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, Hamas sources said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100more
Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahmore
Dr. Fatima Haji (R) hugs Nada Daif, wife of Dr. Ghassan Daif, after hearing the verdicts announced by a Bahraini court in Manama June 14, 2012. A Bahrain appeals court convicted nine medics on Thursday for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, and acquitted nine others, in a controversial case that has drawn international criticism of the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A conservative New Democracy supporter reacts during the announcement of the exit polls in the main New Demmore
A conservative New Democracy supporter reacts during the announcement of the exit polls in the main New Democracy campaign center in Athens' Syntagma square June 17, 2012. A joint exit poll by five pollsters, published as voting closed on Sunday, showed New Democracy taking between 27.5 percent and 30.5 percent of the vote. SYRIZA was essentially level with 27-30 percent, followed by the PASOK Socialists taking 10-12 percent of the vote. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012more
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. The leaders are in Los Cabos to attend the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's cmore
A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the women's singles finamore
Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajmore
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 29, 2012. A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession, saying they help the deceased and their families make their final parting with respect. There are more than 1,500 students across the country studying to become undertakers each year. Courses in funeral services take three years to complete and the service includes washing of the dead body as well as providing funeral make-up and dressing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their pmore
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Avimore
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", whomore
Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district,more
People help rescue workers extinguish a fire after a plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga district, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos June 3, 2012. There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colormore
Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds helped firefighters on Thursday in the battle against the fire, which has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 35,000 people to flee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglmore
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto June 20, 2012. The salvage operation to move the capsized Costa Concordia away from the island of Giglio, where it ran aground three months ago, will begin in June. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Boys play in a portable swimming pool at Manshiyet Nasser shanty town in eastern Cairo June 28, 2012. The pmore
Boys play in a portable swimming pool at Manshiyet Nasser shanty town in eastern Cairo June 28, 2012. The pool offers respite from the summer heat and is installed for children whose parents can't afford travelling to the northern Egypt beaches. For 1 Egypt pound ($0.16) children are allowed to play in the water for three hours. The area were the swimming pool is installed is named "Porto Dweiqat Um Ahmed". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable markmore
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Singer Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidmore
Singer Justin Bieber (R) performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Amore
Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of alternative camps is helping fuel growth amongst the estimated 12,000 summer camps in the United States. Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps grew by 23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at sleepaway camps, according to the American Camp Association, which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined annual revenues of $2.8 billion. REUTERS/Herb Swanson
A wrestler reacts as he lifts his colleague in the mud at an "Akhaara" (a Kushti training centre) in Noida more
A wrestler reacts as he lifts his colleague in the mud at an "Akhaara" (a Kushti training centre) in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 13, 2012. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swismore
Switzerland's quad scull team's Samuel Annen recovers after a training session on the ergometer at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012, as it rides past the New York skylinemore
The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012, as it rides past the New York skyline on a barge to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman enjoys the sun on the Promenade des Anglais as temperatures are close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahmore
A woman enjoys the sun on the Promenade des Anglais as temperatures are close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) in Nice June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social more
An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2012. The People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice is a parallel event of the Rio 20 United Nations sustainable development summit. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) more
U.S. Army soldiers react after their comrade was wounded at patrol by an improvised explosive device (IED) in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Statue of Liberty is seen through a hole in a mesh wire fence on top of 4 World Trade Center in New Yormore
The Statue of Liberty is seen through a hole in a mesh wire fence on top of 4 World Trade Center in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghamore
An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A coal miner hides behind shields, which read "miners", as he fires a home-made rocket during a clash with more
A coal miner hides behind shields, which read "miners", as he fires a home-made rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting ofmore
Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives occupied police barracks and marched in protest against low wages according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more
Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against Africanmore
A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against African Union and Somali Government forces in Mogadishu June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshomore
Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. Gumore
Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. Gunmen took scores of hostages at a popular lakeside hotel on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, police said on Friday, during a deadly attack lasting several hours that underscored the Taliban's potency despite more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. Euro zone leadersmore
A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to bend their aid rules to shore up banks and bring down the borrowing costs of stricken members like Italy and Spain, in a sign the bloc is adopting a more flexible approach to solving its two-year old debt crisis. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetskmore
Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finalsmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A music group performs on a path amid fields to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Kmore
A music group performs on a path amid fields to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semmore
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at Smore
Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. An annual Fathers' Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. Regular prison visits lower rates of recidivism for the parent, and make the child better emotionally adjusted and less likely to become delinquent, according to The Center for Restorative Justice Works, the non-profit organization that runs the "Get on the Bus" program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 2more
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession. The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies more
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011. Scientists punched through the sea ice to find waters richer in phytoplankton than any other region on earth. Phytoplankton, the base component of the marine food chain, were thought to grow in the Arctic Ocean only after sea ice had retreated for the summer. Scientists now think that the thinning Arctic ice is allowing sunlight to reach the waters under the sea ice, catalyzing the plant blooms where they had never been observed. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA
Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse more
Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 child sex abuse charges, ending a trial that rocked U.S. college football and renewed attention on pedophilia in America. Sandusky, 68, faces potentially hundreds of years in prison for molesting 10 boys over 15 years. REUTERS/Art Liens
Mother Maura Castellanos touches the feet of her daughter Ana Victoria Chacon, 12, whose body lies on the gmore
Mother Maura Castellanos touches the feet of her daughter Ana Victoria Chacon, 12, whose body lies on the ground in the outskirts of Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. According to local media, the girl was washed away by a river when it rained the night before. Her body was found by rescuers. The National Coordinator of Disaster Reduction (CONRED) has declared yellow alert regarding the rain. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman leaves her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, soutmore
A woman leaves her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 10, 2012. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu June 6, 2012. The planet Venus madmore
The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu June 6, 2012. The planet Venus made a slow transit across the face of the sun on Tuesday, the last such passing that will be visible from Earth for 105 years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
下一个
Spanish coal miners riot
Clashes over Spain's proposal to decrease coal production.
Paris' Haute Couture
Elegant designs are featured at the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris.
Hot and hotter summer
A look at the many ways people are staying cool from a relentless heat wave hitting the eastern U.S.
Mexico's PRI returns
Mexico's old ruling party, the PRI, have regained power following 12 years as an opposition party.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.