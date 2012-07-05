版本:
2012年 7月 6日

Best of the Tour de France

<p>A pack of riders is reflected in a puddle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>A pack of riders cycles past spectators during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool </p>

<p>Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (R) signals the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso of Italy (R) awaits at the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>A pack of riders cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France (R) cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>Lotto-Belisol Team rider Andre Greipel of Germany holds up his arms as he wins the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>(R-L) Saur-Sojasun rider Julien Simon of France, Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Pablo Urtasun-Perez of Spain, Cofidis rider Jan Ghyselink of Belgium and FDJ-Bigmat rider Matthieu Ladagnous of France cycle in a break away during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles in the city of Allouville during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland rides with his teammates during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>Liquigas-Cannondale rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia arrives at the sign-in podium for the start of the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>Vacansoleil-DCM rider Marco Marcato of Italy is treated by a race official after a fall during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles past the church of Aire-sur-la-Lys during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>A vehicle from the publicity caravan of the Tour de France travels past spectators at the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>BMC Racing Team rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium signs autographs before the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles past spectators wearing chicken costumes during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

<p>The peloton rides during the 198 km (123 miles) first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Liege and Seraing, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

