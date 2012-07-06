Photos of the week
Siblings Alanna Jochim, 8, and Jared Jochim (front), 4, of Houston, Texas, play in front of a rainbow aftermore
Siblings Alanna Jochim, 8, and Jared Jochim (front), 4, of Houston, Texas, play in front of a rainbow after a heavy rain fall in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. Flood victims from differmore
Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. Flood victims from different villages take refuge on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha. Thousands of people remained marooned as many areas are still inundated in Bangladesh, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province Jmore
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl is helped onto a truck that will take her from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp in Uppmore
A girl is helped onto a truck that will take her from Jamam refugee camp to Yusuf Batil refugee camp in Upper Nile, South Sudan, July 2, 2012. Refugees are fleeing from the heavy seasonal rain that recently flooded the Jamam refugee camp and gravely expanded the risk of illness. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A member of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyemore
A member of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters stands with his weapon in a damaged house at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. The sign reads, "God and Prophet Mohammed". REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Teacher trainee protesters throw objects at riot police during clashes at the Parque de la Industria in Guamore
Teacher trainee protesters throw objects at riot police during clashes at the Parque de la Industria in Guatemala City July 2, 2012. Riot police and teacher trainees protesting against a proposed two year increment to the teacher training program clashed after the trainees briefly detained Guatemala's Education Minister Cynthia del Aguila during an event at the Parque de la Industria, according to the government. Del Aguila was later rescued by riot police and received treatment for exposure to tear gas. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Karli Baumert, of Pryor, Oklahoma, (L), and Max Cowdery, of Bremerton, Wash., (R), dance underneath water smore
Karli Baumert, of Pryor, Oklahoma, (L), and Max Cowdery, of Bremerton, Wash., (R), dance underneath water sprinklers at the Lincoln Memorial to cool off during the punishing heat gripping Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A resident cast his net while standing on a fence partially submerged by the overflowing Yangtze River in Cmore
A resident cast his net while standing on a fence partially submerged by the overflowing Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality July 5, 2012. Floods triggered by strong rainfall that has been battering many parts of China since June 20 have left 50 people dead and 42 missing. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, more than 10.4 million people have been affected by downpours in 399 counties in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Revellers are soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplonamore
Revellers are soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The annual festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Islmore
Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. Chestnut ate a record-tying 68 hot dogs to take the crown. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama poses for photos at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. Obmore
President Barack Obama poses for photos at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organmore
Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Rmore
Private First Class Ronnie Berryman from 4th Platoon, Daggery Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment sits with Captain Katie Kopp as he pets therapy dog Hank during Hank's visit to Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. Hank is the only Boston Terrier therapy dog deployed in this region to interact with soldiers as a stress relief. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage more
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty more
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan, parked with hundreds of others at a roadside in Karachi July 4, 2012. Pakistan and the U.S. reached a deal to reopen land routes that NATO uses to supply troops in Afghanistan, ending a seven-month crisis that damaged ties between the two countries and complicated the U.S.-led Afghan war effort. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A relative of a slain Indian policeman cries during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar July 3, 2012. Two more
A relative of a slain Indian policeman cries during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar July 3, 2012. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks by suspected militants in South Kashmir, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" more
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&amore
The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, more
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
