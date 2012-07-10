版本:
Srebrenica's dead

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Workers dig graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A worker carries a wooden frame while preparing graves for a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian woman kisses one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of the newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian man looks for the name of his relatives in one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Bosnian's watch trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Podlugovi, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Bosnian women cry as trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre leave Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A combination of pictures show the scene of a hotel during the year 1997 (at top) and a business center in the year 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A combination of pictures show the site of the memorial center, in Potocari during the year 2002 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A combination of pictures show the scene of a cafe during the year 1997 (at top) and 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian Muslim man prays near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Bosnian Muslims walk during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

