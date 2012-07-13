Escape from Congo
Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congmore
Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congomore
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is seen in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro towmore
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after smore
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugmore
A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) simore
A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across more
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across the border in Uganda in Bunagana, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwesmore
Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana townmore
An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana town, close to the Rwandan border, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp inmore
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congomore
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), plays in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La more
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La Corniche border crossing near Gisenyi, in north west Rwanda, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisemore
A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisenyi on the Rwandan border with Congo, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshmore
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugmore
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8,more
A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshmore
A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee cmore
Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east omore
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro tmore
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the more
An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp amore
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratimore
An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift more
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/James Akena
Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Cmore
Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Congolese government forces and rebels in Kabindi, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
