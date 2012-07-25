版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 21:55 BJT

Mrs. Kim Jong-un

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. Kim Jong-un has married, state media say, putting an end to speculation over the relationship with a woman seen at his side recently. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyonmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. Kim Jong-un has married, state media say, putting an end to speculation over the relationship with a woman seen at his side recently. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
1 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
2 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pre-school as an unidentified woman stands near him in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pre-school as an unidentified woman stands near him in Pyongyang imore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pre-school as an unidentified woman stands near him in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
3 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang July 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released bymore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang July 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
4 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
5 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong band in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong bmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong band in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
6 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing near an unidentified woman, watches children playing basketball at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing near an unidentified woman, watches children playing basketball amore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing near an unidentified woman, watches children playing basketball at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
7 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
8 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
9 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un interacts with a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un interacts with a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un interacts with a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
10 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing next to an unidentified woman, watches children playing a game at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing next to an unidentified woman, watches children playing a game atmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing next to an unidentified woman, watches children playing a game at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
11 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit thmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
12 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un squats next to a student, as an unidentified woman stands behind him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un squats next to a student, as an unidentified woman stands behind him, durinmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un squats next to a student, as an unidentified woman stands behind him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
13 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches children playing on a slide, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches children playing on a slide, as an unidentified woman stands near hmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches children playing on a slide, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
14 / 15
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks to a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks to a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a vismore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks to a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Tragedy in Colorado

Tragedy in Colorado

下一个

Tragedy in Colorado

Tragedy in Colorado

The aftermath of the mass shooting.

2012年 7月 28日
Healthcare in Appalachia

Healthcare in Appalachia

Remote Area Medical clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad.

2012年 7月 25日
Norway massacre: A year later

Norway massacre: A year later

Norwegians gathered at somber memorials to remember the 77 people killed by far-right gunman Anders Behring Breivik.

2012年 7月 24日
Best of the week

Best of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 7月 21日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐