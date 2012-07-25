Mrs. Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyonmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. Kim Jong-un has married, state media say, putting an end to speculation over the relationship with a woman seen at his side recently. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pre-school as an unidentified woman stands near him in Pyongyang imore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pre-school as an unidentified woman stands near him in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released bymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) visits Kyongsang Kindergarten in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang July 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong bmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong band in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing near an unidentified woman, watches children playing basketball amore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing near an unidentified woman, watches children playing basketball at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un interacts with a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un interacts with a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing next to an unidentified woman, watches children playing a game atmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, standing next to an unidentified woman, watches children playing a game at a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit thmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un squats next to a student, as an unidentified woman stands behind him, durinmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un squats next to a student, as an unidentified woman stands behind him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches children playing on a slide, as an unidentified woman stands near hmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches children playing on a slide, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks to a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a vismore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks to a student, as an unidentified woman stands near him, during a visit to a pre-school in Pyongyang in this undated still image aired on video. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
