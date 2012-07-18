版本:
Fire on Tenerife Island

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A helicopter prepares to dumps water on a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A helicopter lands next to a forest fire which is burning out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A forest fire burns out of control in the Arona municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

The firefighters brigade and Spanish civil guard stand on the road next to a forest fire as it burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A fire-fighting plane releases water over a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife Island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A fire-fighting plane flies amidst smoke from a forest fire burning out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

A man inspects a burnt area around his home in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Fire on Tenerife Island

