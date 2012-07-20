版本:
Bulgaria bus bombing

<p>Family and friends mourn during his funeral of Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Friends and families of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, stand near their coffins during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Family and friends mourn as Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, is buried at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Amir Menashe, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>A bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry</p>

<p>Luggage from a bus that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry</p>

<p>A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry</p>

<p>A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry</p>

<p>Smoke is seen after a blast at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency/Besove.com</p>

<p>A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency</p>

<p>An Israeli, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, arrives to a hospital in Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israeli Nurit Harush, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, is pushed in a stretcher by medics after her arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

<p>An Israeli survivor is carried on a wheelchair to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

<p>Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev</p>

<p>An Israeli survivor is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, , en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

<p>The sisters of a woman who was killed during an attack in Bulgaria mourn at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group</p>

<p>Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev (C) walks near the site of an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev</p>

<p>Burnt buses are seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency</p>

<p>An Israeli wounded during an attack in Bulgaria cries upon her arrival to a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

<p>A man and a woman react after an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group</p>

<p>An Israeli survivor is comforted before leaving a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Security personnel check a passenger's car outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group</p>

<p>A truck carries a bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday, outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

