版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 03:51 BJT

Mrs. Romney

<p>Ann Romney and her son Tagg in a circa 1971 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

Ann Romney and her son Tagg in a circa 1971 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney and her son Tagg in a circa 1971 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President

Close
1 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh in a circa 1982 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh in a circa 1982 photo. REUTmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh in a circa 1982 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President

Close
2 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary to go on to face Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election, September 20, 1994. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary to go on to face Massmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary to go on to face Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election, September 20, 1994. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 30
<p>Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney eat a Dutch letter during a campaign stop at Jaarsma Bakery in Pella, Iowa, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney eat amore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney eat a Dutch letter during a campaign stop at Jaarsma Bakery in Pella, Iowa, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 30
<p> Mitt Romney (and his wife Ann walk away from an interview following the Republican Party of Florida and Fox News Channel debate in Orlando, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mitt Romney (and his wife Ann walk away from an interview following the Republican Party of Florida and Fomore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney (and his wife Ann walk away from an interview following the Republican Party of Florida and Fox News Channel debate in Orlando, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Mitt Romney sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
6 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Consermore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and Ann during an interview on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Ann during an interview on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011.more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and Ann during an interview on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and Ann arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney and Ann arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, February 5, 2008.more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and Ann arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. Rmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 30
<p>Ann Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt while waiting at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Ann Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt while waiting at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Micmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt while waiting at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney shares a laugh with Ann during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Mitt Romney shares a laugh with Ann during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, December 16, 2011. REUTERmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney shares a laugh with Ann during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
13 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 30
<p>Ann reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Ann reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tenmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Ramblmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 30
<p>Ann Romney listens as her husband speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Ann Romney listens as her husband speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney listens as her husband speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 30
<p> Mitt Romney and Ann walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney and Ann walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19,more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and Ann walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 30
<p>Ann Romney meets with volunteers and supporters during campaign stop for her husband at Wright's Gourmet House in Tampa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Ann Romney meets with volunteers and supporters during campaign stop for her husband at Wright's Gourmet Homore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney meets with volunteers and supporters during campaign stop for her husband at Wright's Gourmet House in Tampa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
19 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012.more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 30
<p>Ann Romney speaks to breast cancer survivors before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event in Orlando, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller </p>

Ann Romney speaks to breast cancer survivors before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event in Ormore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney speaks to breast cancer survivors before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event in Orlando, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller

Close
21 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 20more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, Sepmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican Namore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Mmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brimore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 30
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann take the stage at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann take the stage at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann take the stage at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 30
<p>Ann Romney places a written prayer in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Ann Romney places a written prayer in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers markimore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney places a written prayer in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 30
<p>Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 30
<p>Ann Romney reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Ann Romney reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican Natiomore

2012年 10月 25日 星期四

Ann Romney reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
The voters of tomorrow

The voters of tomorrow

下一个

The voters of tomorrow

The voters of tomorrow

The ones too young to vote at campaign rallies.

2012年 10月 24日
Meet the iPad mini

Meet the iPad mini

Apple unveils their smallest iPad yet.

2012年 10月 24日
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

Devotees celebrate the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, sharing the belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of...

2012年 10月 24日
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

2012年 10月 24日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐