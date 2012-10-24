Mrs. Romney
Ann Romney and her son Tagg in a circa 1971 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh in a circa 1982 photo. REUTmore
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary to go on to face Massmore
Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney eat amore
Mitt Romney (and his wife Ann walk away from an interview following the Republican Party of Florida and Fomore
Mitt Romney sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michmore
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Consermore
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race more
Mitt Romney and Ann during an interview on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011.more
Mitt Romney and Ann arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, February 5, 2008.more
Mitt Romney and Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. Rmore
Ann Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt while waiting at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Micmore
Mitt Romney shares a laugh with Ann during a rally in Greenville, South Carolina, December 16, 2011. REUTERmore
Mitt Romney and Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012more
Ann reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tenmore
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Ramblmore
Ann Romney listens as her husband speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohmore
Mitt Romney and Ann walk across the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan, June 19,more
Ann Romney meets with volunteers and supporters during campaign stop for her husband at Wright's Gourmet Homore
Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012.more
Ann Romney speaks to breast cancer survivors before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event in Ormore
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 20more
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, Sepmore
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican Namore
Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Mmore
Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brimore
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann take the stage at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTmore
Ann Romney places a written prayer in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers markimore
Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Ann Romney reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican Natiomore
