Tragedy in Colorado

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

