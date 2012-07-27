" /> " />
Colorado mourns

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

