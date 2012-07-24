Norway massacre: A year later
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth more
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self-confessed killer Anders Breivik. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting omore
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year more
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twimore
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 20more
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, more
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizimore
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking wmore
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifmore
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg more
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square imore
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen duringmore
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's triamore
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo Augusmore
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathmore
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhmore
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stmore
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
