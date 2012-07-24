The Olympic venues
A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 201more
A woman looks at the diving pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 201more
An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park more
The water polo pool is seen during a media preview of the Water Polo Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, Augumore
A view of the Olympic Basketball Arena, the venue of the London International Basketball Invitational, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympicmore
Cyclists compete in the Points Race of the Women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby more
An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012.more
A couple of spectators view the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Londomore
The pool is seen during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shomore
Shooters take part in an air rifle training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney nmore
British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is alsmore
A general view of the preliminary group matches of the ITTF Pro Tour Table Tennis Grand Finals which is also being used as the test event for the Olympic table tennis venue at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorneymore
A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena omore
Argentina play China in their women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2more
The Olympic rings are pictured at the venue of the sailing competition in Weymouth and Portland, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, Aprimore
A cyclist is seen on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London Novembemore
A general view of the Olympic boxing venue during the test event at the Excel centre in east London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic more
The New Zealand women's hockey team train at the Olympic Hockey venue, the Riverbank Arena, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London more
Britain's beach volleyball player Shauna Mullin (C) and her teammate Sarah Dampney (L) train at the London 2012 Olympics beach volleyball venue in central London July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The ExCel centre is seen in east London June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in Lonmore
An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG
下一个
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from the 99th Tour de France.
Securing the London Olympics
Security drills ahead of the London Summer Olympics.
Week in Sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
MLB All-Stars
Baseball fans convene in Kansas City for the annual All-Star Game.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.