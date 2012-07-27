版本:
Victim of Canadian killer buried

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

The urn containing the ashes of Jun Lin sits in a funeral home prior to the funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. According to the police, Porn Actor Luka Magnotta murdered Lin, dismembered his body and posted a gory video of the crime online. Magnotta faces first degree murder charges. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin is overcome during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin (L), father of slain student Jun Lin is overcome as he hugs the urn prior to funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin (in black), father of slain student Jun Lin follows the urn after funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Di Rang Lin (2nd L), father of slain student Jun Lin, looks on as his son's ashes are laid to rest during funeral services in Montreal July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin prepares to lay a rose at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin lays a rose at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

