Tornado hits New York

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local...more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

