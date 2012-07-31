版本:
中国

Romney abroad

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny at the Irish Embassy in London, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny at the Irish Embassy in London, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney speaks to the press following his meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne outside 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney speaks to the press following his meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne outside 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney wait for his arrival at a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney wait for his arrival at a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 11 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 11 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague, alongside other government officials, at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague, alongside other government officials, at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, July 27, 2012, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, July 27, 2012, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney arrives for a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney arrives for a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A street sign in southwest London bears a campaign sticker for Mitt Romney on Romney Street, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

A street sign in southwest London bears a campaign sticker for Mitt Romney on Romney Street, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney follows British Prime Minister David Cameron into their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney follows British Prime Minister David Cameron into their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney looks at a replica of an Olympic torch as he tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney looks at a replica of an Olympic torch as he tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney waves from a vehicle after meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney waves from a vehicle after meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is pictured before delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'ananim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is pictured before delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'ananim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney greets a member of the audience after delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'anamim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney greets a member of the audience after delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'anamim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney stands with Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (R) during his visit at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney stands with Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (R) during his visit at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
18 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Plain-clothed and uniformed security hold their weapons outside the King David Hotel in Jerusalem July 29, 2012 as the motorcade of Mitt Romney arrives following a meeting with Israel's President Shimon Peres. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Plain-clothed and uniformed security hold their weapons outside the King David Hotel in Jerusalem July 29, 2012 as the motorcade of Mitt Romney arrives following a meeting with Israel's President Shimon Peres. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam arrive to an event with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Jerusalem July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam arrive to an event with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Jerusalem July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
22 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is surrounded by security as he walks in the center of Gdansk Old Town, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney is surrounded by security as he walks in the center of Gdansk Old Town, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
23 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann and their son Josh look up at the WWII Westerplatte Memorial after laying a wreath there in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann and their son Josh look up at the WWII Westerplatte Memorial after laying a wreath there in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive to meet Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive to meet Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with locals gathered outside the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. Romney met with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets with locals gathered outside the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. Romney met with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet World War II veterans at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet World War II veterans at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
27 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets Polish soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney meets Polish soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet members of the Warsaw Uprising as they visit the Warsaw Uprising Memorial in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet members of the Warsaw Uprising as they visit the Warsaw Uprising Memorial in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
29 / 30
2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 1日 星期三

Mitt Romney lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
30 / 30

Romney abroad

Romney abroad 分享
重新播放
下一个

India in the dark

India in the dark
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »