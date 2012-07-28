London Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERSmore
Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segmore
Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the Londomore
Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Gamemore
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Gammore
A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERSmore
Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbachmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Gamemore
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blakemore
The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 201more
Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of themore
The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olymmore
Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Benschmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Graymore
Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2more
The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic more
Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Gmore
Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Benschmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gashmore
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Benschmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012more
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Emore
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. more
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olymore
Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezemore
Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London more
People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Benschmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympmore
Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gashmore
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REmore
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinmore
The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stmore
Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Memore
Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REmore
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REmore
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica