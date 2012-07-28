版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 09:20 BJT

London Opening Ceremony

<p>The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

2012年 7月 28日 星期六

<p>Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

<p>Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

