2012年 7月 29日 星期日

London Olympics: Day 1

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to win the men's 400m individual medley final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to win the men's 400m individual medley final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Manuel Almeida Campos of Portugal competes in the rings event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Manuel Almeida Campos of Portugal competes in the rings event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Germany's Carolin Golubytskyi (R) competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during their women's Individual Foil round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Germany's Carolin Golubytskyi (R) competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during their women's Individual Foil round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Madagascar's Harinelina N Rakotondramanana competes on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Madagascar's Harinelina N Rakotondramanana competes on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Nigeria's Muideen Akanji (L) fights against Ireland's Darren O'Neill in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 2 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Nigeria's Muideen Akanji (L) fights against Ireland's Darren O'Neill in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 2 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the vault at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the vault at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Great Britain's Azania Stewart (R) grabs Australia's Suzy Batkovic (2nd R) during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Great Britain's Azania Stewart (R) grabs Australia's Suzy Batkovic (2nd R) during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal on Saturday with a time of four minutes 28.43 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal on Saturday with a time of four minutes 28.43 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>The Netherlands Olympic cycling team practices at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2102. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

The Netherlands Olympic cycling team practices at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2102. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Poland's Natalia Partyka hits a return to Denmark's Mie Skov during their women's singles second round table tennis match in the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Poland's Natalia Partyka hits a return to Denmark's Mie Skov during their women's singles second round table tennis match in the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Igor Pakhomenko of Russia competes in the vault event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Igor Pakhomenko of Russia competes in the vault event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Brazil's Sarah Menezes celebrates after defeating Belgium's Charline van Snick (blue) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table B judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Brazil's Sarah Menezes celebrates after defeating Belgium's Charline van Snick (blue) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table B judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>South Africa's Freedom Chiya dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against the U.S. at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

South Africa's Freedom Chiya dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against the U.S. at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Dana Vollmer of the U.S. prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

Dana Vollmer of the U.S. prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2012年 7月 29日 星期日

China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

