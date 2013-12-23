Putin vs. Pussy Riot
Maria Alyokhina, member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, watches a firework display after her release from more
Maria Alyokhina, member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, watches a firework display after her release from a penal colony in Nizhny Novgorod, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova gestures as she walks out of prison in Krasnoyarsk, December 23, 2more
Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova gestures as she walks out of prison in Krasnoyarsk, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" (R-L) Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Smore
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" (R-L) Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina and Yekaterina Samutsevich sit in a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Moscow, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stage a protest inside Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow,more
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stage a protest inside Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Reuters TV
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stage a protest inside Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow,more
Members of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" stage a protest inside Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pussy Riot Group/Reuters TV
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky, a supporter of jailed members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", looks on with his mmore
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky, a supporter of jailed members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", looks on with his mouth sewed up as he protests outside the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Trend Photo Agency
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Foremore
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place) in Red Square in Moscow, January 20, 2012. Eight activists, who were later detained by police, staged a performance to protest against the policies conducted by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Maria Alyokhina, a member of female punk band "Pussy Riot", waves as she is escorted by police to a court imore
Maria Alyokhina, a member of female punk band "Pussy Riot", waves as she is escorted by police to a court in Moscow, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who are still at large, wait before an interview with Reutemore
Members of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who are still at large, wait before an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow August 13, 2012. REUTERS/William Webster
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", look out from themore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", look out from the defendent's cell in a courtroom in Moscow, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman sprays a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pumore
A woman sprays a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained oppositimore
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina anmore
Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April more
Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (3rd L), Yekaterina Samutsevich (3rd R) and Maria Alyokhina (R), members of female pmore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (3rd L), Yekaterina Samutsevich (3rd R) and Maria Alyokhina (R), members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", are escorted by police before a court hearing in Moscow August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing inmore
Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sitmore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova oumore
A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian film Director Olga Darfy arrives wearing a mask in support of detained members of female punk band more
Russian film Director Olga Darfy arrives wearing a mask in support of detained members of female punk band Pussy Riot, for the opening ceremony of the 34th International Film Festival in Moscow, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearingmore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonmore
Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L), Yekaterina Samutsevich and Maria Alyokhina (R), members of female punk band "Pumore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L), Yekaterina Samutsevich and Maria Alyokhina (R), members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", attend their trial inside the defendents' cell in a court in Moscow August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Foremore
Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A supporter of female punk band "Pussy Riot" waits outside the court where three members of the band are onmore
A supporter of female punk band "Pussy Riot" waits outside the court where three members of the band are on trial in Moscow, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars duringmore
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
